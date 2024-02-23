Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Upgraded at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $42.00 price objective on the airline’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $28.00.

LUV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Southwest Airlines from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. BNP Paribas lowered Southwest Airlines from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.93.

NYSE:LUV opened at $34.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.56. Southwest Airlines has a 1 year low of $21.91 and a 1 year high of $39.53. The company has a market capitalization of $20.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.14.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.25. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.00%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,644,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,482,011 shares of the airline’s stock worth $451,167,000 after purchasing an additional 244,723 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,077,158 shares of the airline’s stock worth $83,299,000 after purchasing an additional 23,715 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 823,779 shares of the airline’s stock worth $22,506,000 after purchasing an additional 163,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 149,581 shares of the airline’s stock worth $4,049,000 after purchasing an additional 63,428 shares in the last quarter. 78.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

