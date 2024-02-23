Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) Stock Position Raised by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its stake in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,709 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Southside Bancshares were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,914 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $524,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 7.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 348,355 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,998,000 after acquiring an additional 23,219 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Southside Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $496,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Southside Bancshares alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Herbert C. Buie acquired 1,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.52 per share, with a total value of $64,714.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 407,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,251,932.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Southside Bancshares Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ SBSI opened at $28.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $863.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.38 and a 52 week high of $38.92.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $68.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.82 million. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 21.92% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southside Bancshares Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.25%.

Southside Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southside Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southside Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.