SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Stock Price Down 5.3% on Analyst Downgrade

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) shares fell 5.3% during trading on Friday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $80.00 to $75.00. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock. SolarEdge Technologies traded as low as $65.82 and last traded at $66.20. 659,077 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 2,892,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.93.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SEDG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $215.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $105.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas cut shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (down from $74.00) on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.69.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.0% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 99 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 86.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.11 and a beta of 1.51.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

