SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The energy company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $608.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.35 million. SM Energy had a net margin of 34.45% and a return on equity of 21.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share.
SM Energy Price Performance
SM remained flat at $41.34 during trading on Friday. 665,994 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,295,146. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.74. SM Energy has a 1 year low of $24.66 and a 1 year high of $43.73. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 4.18.
SM Energy Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from SM Energy’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.48%.
Institutional Trading of SM Energy
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SM shares. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of SM Energy from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of SM Energy from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of SM Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of SM Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.70.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on SM Energy
About SM Energy
SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It also has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.
