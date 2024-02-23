SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The energy company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $608.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.35 million. SM Energy had a net margin of 34.45% and a return on equity of 21.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share.

SM remained flat at $41.34 during trading on Friday. 665,994 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,295,146. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.74. SM Energy has a 1 year low of $24.66 and a 1 year high of $43.73. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 4.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from SM Energy’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.48%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of SM Energy by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 639,668 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,769,000 after acquiring an additional 9,361 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the 4th quarter worth $394,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of SM Energy by 427.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 102,971 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,987,000 after acquiring an additional 83,453 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of SM Energy by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 89,946 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,483,000 after acquiring an additional 13,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in SM Energy by 516.0% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 47,576 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after buying an additional 39,852 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SM shares. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of SM Energy from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of SM Energy from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of SM Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of SM Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.70.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It also has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

