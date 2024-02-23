SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The energy company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $608.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.35 million. SM Energy had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 34.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share.

SM Energy Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE SM traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.15. 610,590 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,292,930. SM Energy has a 1 year low of $24.66 and a 1 year high of $43.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 4.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

SM Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. This is a boost from SM Energy’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.15. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. SM Energy’s payout ratio is currently 10.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on SM Energy from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on SM Energy from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of SM Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of SM Energy from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SM Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SM Energy by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,111,503 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $568,344,000 after purchasing an additional 224,029 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of SM Energy by 13.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,002,705 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $272,755,000 after acquiring an additional 842,589 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SM Energy by 35.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,249,967 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $126,586,000 after acquiring an additional 849,019 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SM Energy by 3.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,277,349 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $64,130,000 after acquiring an additional 79,806 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SM Energy by 88.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,229,142 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $86,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,602 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It also has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

Further Reading

