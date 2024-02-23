Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Shares Acquired by EPG Wealth Management LLC

EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,889 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 182,589 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,940,000 after acquiring an additional 77,689 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,028,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 48,476 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 293.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 24,707 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 18,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,848,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SKX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skechers U.S.A. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.40.

Insider Activity

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, EVP Mark A. Nason sold 6,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $378,394.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,001,573.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Skechers U.S.A. news, EVP Mark A. Nason sold 6,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $378,394.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,001,573.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total transaction of $34,133.75. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,350,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 389,147 shares of company stock valued at $22,779,749. Company insiders own 24.79% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.S.A. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SKX traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,731,496. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.56 and a 1-year high of $65.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.36.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Skechers U.S.A.

(Free Report)

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Foamies, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the S-Lights, Skech-Air, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands, as well as Skechers Viper Court for pickleball.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.