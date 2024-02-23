Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.88.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SBSW. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $6.50 to $5.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Sibanye Stillwater from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th.

Shares of SBSW opened at $4.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Sibanye Stillwater has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $9.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.91 and a 200 day moving average of $5.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 142.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 9,448 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 26.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 355,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,765,000 after purchasing an additional 73,747 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sibanye Stillwater in the 1st quarter valued at $807,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 154,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 75,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the first quarter worth $392,000. 7.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.

