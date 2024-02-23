Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.88.
Several brokerages have issued reports on SBSW. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $6.50 to $5.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Sibanye Stillwater from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 142.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 9,448 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 26.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 355,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,765,000 after purchasing an additional 73,747 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sibanye Stillwater in the 1st quarter valued at $807,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 154,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 75,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the first quarter worth $392,000. 7.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.
