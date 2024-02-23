Siacoin (SC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $225.86 Million

Siacoin (SC) traded up 13.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 23rd. Siacoin has a total market capitalization of $1.11 billion and approximately $225.86 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Siacoin has traded up 67.8% against the US dollar. One Siacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0196 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51,217.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $263.20 or 0.00513890 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.26 or 0.00133283 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00008050 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.70 or 0.00050176 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.89 or 0.00241888 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.01 or 0.00146451 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00026188 BTC.

About Siacoin

Siacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 56,511,705,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,487,488,187 coins. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Siacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

