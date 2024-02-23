Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Moneysupermarket.com Group (LON:MONY)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group (LON:MONY – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They set a hold rating and a GBX 290 ($3.65) price objective for the company.

Moneysupermarket.com Group stock opened at GBX 251.80 ($3.17) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.47, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.73. Moneysupermarket.com Group has a 52-week low of GBX 223.60 ($2.82) and a 52-week high of GBX 288.80 ($3.64). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 259.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 257.74. The firm has a market cap of £1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,798.57, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.72.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a GBX 8.90 ($0.11) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a yield of 3.54%. This is an increase from Moneysupermarket.com Group’s previous dividend of $3.20. Moneysupermarket.com Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8,571.43%.

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison and lead generation services through its websites in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, Travel, and Cashback segments. It offers MoneySuperMarket, a price comparison site, which provides online and app-based tools to help people save money on their household bills; MoneySavingExpert, a consumer finance website; Quidco, a cashback site; TravelSupermarket for comparing prices on a range of holiday options, including package holidays and hotels, low-cost and charter airlines, and car hire providers; icelolly.com, a holiday comparison and deals site; and Decision Tech, a price comparison platform.

