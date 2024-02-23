Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:SVTRF) Trading Up 4.6%

Severn Trent PLC (OTCMKTS:SVTRF – Get Free Report) shares traded up 4.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $32.59 and last traded at $32.33. 2,104 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 134% from the average session volume of 901 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.91.

Severn Trent Stock Down 0.8 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.44.

About Severn Trent

Severn Trent PLC operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments: Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.8 million households and businesses.

