ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 24.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,103 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,776 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.06% of ServiceNow worth $71,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NOW opened at $769.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $157.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $739.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $646.55. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $405.37 and a 1-year high of $815.32.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $667.47, for a total transaction of $2,102,530.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 35,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,864,722.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ServiceNow news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $667.47, for a total transaction of $2,102,530.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,754 shares in the company, valued at $23,864,722.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $672.54, for a total transaction of $505,750.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,795 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,209.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,201 shares of company stock valued at $12,640,653 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NOW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $660.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $630.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on ServiceNow from $865.00 to $885.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $750.93.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

