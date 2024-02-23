Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,223,074 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,290 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $46,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ST. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in Sensata Technologies by 88.2% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 9,852,952 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $397,862,000 after buying an additional 4,616,942 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 319.7% in the fourth quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 4,132,092 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $166,854,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147,593 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 105.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,677,663 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $108,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,199 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the second quarter worth $58,556,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 41.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,924,758 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $176,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,690 shares in the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Sensata Technologies from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

Shares of NYSE ST opened at $34.27 on Friday. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 12 month low of $30.56 and a 12 month high of $52.05. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -685.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.59.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.05). Sensata Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a positive return on equity of 17.47%. The company had revenue of $992.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is -959.81%.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage solutions, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), exhaust management, and operator controls for automobiles, on-road trucks, and off-road equipment customers.

