Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday.
Seneca Foods Stock Performance
NASDAQ:SENEA opened at $46.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 4.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.80 million, a PE ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.34. Seneca Foods has a fifty-two week low of $32.50 and a fifty-two week high of $59.99.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CFO Michael S. Wolcott acquired 1,898 shares of Seneca Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.05 per share, for a total transaction of $85,504.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,669.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seneca Foods
Seneca Foods Company Profile
Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fruits and Vegetables, Prepared Food Products, and Snack Products. The company offers canned, frozen, and bottled produce; jarred fruit; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby's, Aunt Nellie's, Cherryman, Green Valley, and READ.
