Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Seneca Foods Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SENEA opened at $46.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 4.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.80 million, a PE ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.34. Seneca Foods has a fifty-two week low of $32.50 and a fifty-two week high of $59.99.

Get Seneca Foods alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Michael S. Wolcott acquired 1,898 shares of Seneca Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.05 per share, for a total transaction of $85,504.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,669.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seneca Foods

Seneca Foods Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Range Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seneca Foods by 2.5% during the third quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 9,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Seneca Foods by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Seneca Foods by 5.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seneca Foods by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seneca Foods by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.51% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fruits and Vegetables, Prepared Food Products, and Snack Products. The company offers canned, frozen, and bottled produce; jarred fruit; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby's, Aunt Nellie's, Cherryman, Green Valley, and READ.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Seneca Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seneca Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.