SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Shares Sold by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC reduced its stake in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 73,086 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 31,887 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $4,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,770,720 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $677,405,000 after acquiring an additional 311,552 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 670.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,519,582 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $380,092,000 after purchasing an additional 5,673,374 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,293,623 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $308,702,000 after purchasing an additional 52,265 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of SEI Investments by 2.3% during the second quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,037,289 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $240,703,000 after buying an additional 88,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 0.8% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,463,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $87,245,000 after buying an additional 10,909 shares during the period. 69.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

Insider Activity at SEI Investments

In other news, insider Sanjay Sharma sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total transaction of $1,008,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,135,344. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Sanjay Sharma sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total value of $1,008,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,344. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 16,970 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total transaction of $1,122,735.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,665,197.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,013 shares of company stock valued at $4,166,719 over the last ninety days. 15.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on SEIC. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on SEI Investments from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on SEI Investments from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on SEIC

SEI Investments Trading Up 1.0 %

SEIC stock opened at $66.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.02. SEI Investments has a 1-year low of $52.19 and a 1-year high of $67.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.41 and its 200-day moving average is $60.87.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91. SEI Investments had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 22.40%. The firm had revenue of $484.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

SEI Investments announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 15th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the asset manager to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

SEI Investments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This is a boost from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.43. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.59%.

About SEI Investments

(Free Report)

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.