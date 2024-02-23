Scotiabank Raises Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Price Target to C$143.00

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Free Report) (NYSE:RY) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from C$140.00 to C$143.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

RY has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$132.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$135.00 to C$148.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$128.00 to C$141.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$142.00 target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$127.00 to C$125.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$137.15.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance

RY stock opened at C$132.30 on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$107.92 and a one year high of C$138.80. The firm has a market cap of C$186.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$132.62 and its 200-day moving average price is C$124.05.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported C$2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.64 by C$0.14. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 27.69%. The company had revenue of C$13.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.97 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 11.264731 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be paid a $1.38 dividend. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.57%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

