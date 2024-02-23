Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) Shares Purchased by AlphaCore Capital LLC

AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 621.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $54.48. 13,979 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,518. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.01. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $44.85 and a 1-year high of $56.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.19.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

