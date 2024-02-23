Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Salem Media Group Price Performance

Salem Media Group stock opened at $0.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.66. Salem Media Group has a 52-week low of $0.24 and a 52-week high of $1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.56. The firm has a market cap of $9.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 0.87.

Get Salem Media Group alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of Salem Media Group by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 41,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 16,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

Salem Media Group Company Profile

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates 33 FM radio stations and 70 radio stations; offers programs on the Family Talk Christian-themed talk format station on SiriusXM Channel 131; provides programming to Christian and family-themed talk stations, music stations, and news talk stations; places advertising on Christian and talk formatted radio stations, and other commercial radio station formats; and operates Salem Podcast Network, a platform for conservative, political, news, and family-oriented podcasts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Salem Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salem Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.