Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.27.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SBRA shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Sabra Health Care REIT

Sabra Health Care REIT Trading Up 0.1 %

Sabra Health Care REIT Announces Dividend

Shares of SBRA stock opened at $13.88 on Friday. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 1 year low of $10.08 and a 1 year high of $14.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.70. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of -35.59 and a beta of 1.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.65%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -307.69%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sabra Health Care REIT

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,317,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $540,765,000 after acquiring an additional 859,548 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,148,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $390,160,000 after acquiring an additional 486,114 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,487,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $306,623,000 after acquiring an additional 484,086 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 709.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,504,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $188,252,000 after buying an additional 11,835,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,205,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,141,000 after buying an additional 81,240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report

As of September 30, 2023, Sabra's investment portfolio included 377 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 240 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 43 senior housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 61 senior housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 18 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), 12 investments in loans receivable (consisting of two mortgage loans and 10 other loans), five preferred equity investments and two investments in unconsolidated joint ventures.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.