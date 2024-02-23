Ryerson Holding Co. (RYI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 on March 21st

Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of 0.188 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Ryerson has a payout ratio of 17.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Ryerson stock opened at $32.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.84 and a 200-day moving average of $30.85. Ryerson has a 52 week low of $26.15 and a 52 week high of $44.70.

Ryerson ( NYSE:RYI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.49. Ryerson had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 2.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.65) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ryerson will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Edward J. Lehner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.92, for a total transaction of $154,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,713 shares in the company, valued at $16,873,445.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Edward J. Lehner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.92, for a total value of $154,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 545,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,873,445.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alagu Sundarrajan sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total value of $189,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,318.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RYI. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ryerson by 204.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 925,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,412,000 after acquiring an additional 621,219 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Ryerson in the first quarter valued at about $20,697,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Ryerson by 1,511.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 492,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,914,000 after purchasing an additional 461,850 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Ryerson by 128.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 588,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,521,000 after purchasing an additional 330,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ryerson by 62.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 737,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,984,000 after purchasing an additional 282,468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RYI shares. StockNews.com raised Ryerson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Ryerson from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st.

Ryerson Company Profile

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.

