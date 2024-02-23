Royal Bank of Canada Trims Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Target Price to $20.00

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

WEN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays downgraded shares of Wendy’s from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Wendy’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.70.

Shares of WEN stock opened at $17.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.66, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.55. Wendy’s has a 52 week low of $17.64 and a 52 week high of $23.90.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $540.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.47 million. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 56.24% and a net margin of 9.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Wendy’s will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.04%.

In other Wendy’s news, Director Joseph A. Levato sold 20,000 shares of Wendy’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $383,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,206.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Wendy’s by 1.7% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 32,177 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Wendy’s by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,220 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC raised its stake in Wendy’s by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 17,780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Wendy’s by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 19,305 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Wendy’s by 1.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 80,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

