Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Underperform Rating for SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM)

Royal Bank of Canada restated their underperform rating on shares of SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Free Report) (TSE:SSO) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $3.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $6.00.

SSRM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities lowered shares of SSR Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Scotiabank lowered shares of SSR Mining from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. CIBC lowered shares of SSR Mining from a sector outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of SSR Mining from a buy rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $17.00 to $12.50 in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Desjardins began coverage on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.63.

Shares of SSRM stock opened at $4.37 on Tuesday. SSR Mining has a 1 year low of $3.76 and a 1 year high of $17.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $886.89 million, a P/E ratio of 4.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 6.97, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in SSR Mining during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in SSR Mining during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in SSR Mining during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SSR Mining during the 2nd quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in SSR Mining during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.39% of the company’s stock.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy province, Argentina.

