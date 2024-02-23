Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Shares Sold by River Wealth Advisors LLC

River Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 21.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,388 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

RY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.50.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance

RY opened at $98.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $77.90 and a 52-week high of $102.49.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.63 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 12.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be paid a $1.0155 dividend. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 51.09%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.