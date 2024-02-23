Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Insider Mark Reinstra Sells 12,531 Shares of Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) insider Mark Reinstra sold 12,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total transaction of $510,638.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 249,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,178,494.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Mark Reinstra also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, January 17th, Mark Reinstra sold 4,000 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.58, for a total transaction of $154,320.00.
- On Wednesday, December 20th, Mark Reinstra sold 4,000 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total transaction of $177,880.00.
Roblox Trading Up 4.1 %
RBLX stock opened at $42.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.33 billion, a PE ratio of -22.68 and a beta of 1.68. Roblox Co. has a one year low of $24.88 and a one year high of $47.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.
Analyst Ratings Changes
RBLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Roblox from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Barclays raised shares of Roblox from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Roblox from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Roblox in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roblox currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.25.
Institutional Trading of Roblox
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roblox in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Garner Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Roblox in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roblox in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 69.92% of the company’s stock.
About Roblox
Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.
