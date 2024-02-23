Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Insider Mark Reinstra Sells 12,531 Shares of Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) insider Mark Reinstra sold 12,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total transaction of $510,638.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 249,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,178,494.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Mark Reinstra also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Roblox alerts:

On Wednesday, January 17th, Mark Reinstra sold 4,000 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.58, for a total transaction of $154,320.00.

On Wednesday, December 20th, Mark Reinstra sold 4,000 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total transaction of $177,880.00.

Roblox Trading Up 4.1 %

RBLX stock opened at $42.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.33 billion, a PE ratio of -22.68 and a beta of 1.68. Roblox Co. has a one year low of $24.88 and a one year high of $47.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Roblox had a negative net margin of 41.15% and a negative return on equity of 652.99%. The business’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.48) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RBLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Roblox from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Barclays raised shares of Roblox from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Roblox from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Roblox in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roblox currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.25.

Get Our Latest Analysis on RBLX

Institutional Trading of Roblox

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roblox in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Garner Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Roblox in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roblox in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

About Roblox

(Get Free Report)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.