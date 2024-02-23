Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) CAO Amy Marie Rawlings Sells 3,777 Shares of Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 3,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total transaction of $153,497.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 96,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,906,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

On Monday, November 27th, Amy Marie Rawlings sold 2,523 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.90, for a total transaction of $95,621.70.

Shares of Roblox stock opened at $42.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.33 billion, a PE ratio of -22.68 and a beta of 1.68. Roblox Co. has a 1-year low of $24.88 and a 1-year high of $47.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.05. Roblox had a negative net margin of 41.15% and a negative return on equity of 652.99%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.48) EPS. Roblox's revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Roblox from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Roblox from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Roblox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Readystate Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Roblox during the 4th quarter valued at $16,157,000. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in Roblox in the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Roblox by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 194,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,893,000 after purchasing an additional 7,427 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Roblox by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 33,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 6,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Roblox in the 4th quarter worth $997,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

