Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $14.39

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $14.39 and last traded at $14.28, with a volume of 2360765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Robinhood Markets from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Robinhood Markets from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Robinhood Markets presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.14.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on HOOD

Robinhood Markets Trading Up 2.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.28 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.60.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 29.01%. The firm had revenue of $471.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Robinhood Markets news, CFO Jason Warnick sold 5,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 916,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,995,204. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Robinhood Markets news, CFO Jason Warnick sold 5,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 916,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,995,204. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $2,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,134 shares in the company, valued at $3,377,154.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,255,736 shares of company stock worth $14,549,505. 20.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Robinhood Markets

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOOD. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

About Robinhood Markets

(Get Free Report)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company provides various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is an online collection of beginners' guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and Dow Jones; Snacks, an accessible digest of business news stories for new generation of investors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.