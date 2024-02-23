Robert W. Paiano Sells 14,528 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Stock

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) EVP Robert W. Paiano sold 14,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.97, for a total value of $1,365,196.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,397,044.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $94.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.87. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.25 and a 52 week high of $94.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 77.1% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 6,971 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 113.5% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 285,829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,975,000 after buying an additional 121,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $262,000. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

