RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Reaches New 1-Year High at $12.14

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $12.14 and last traded at $12.04, with a volume of 92015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on RLJ Lodging Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on RLJ Lodging Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on RLJ Lodging Trust in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, RLJ Lodging Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.70.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 38.71, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 129.03%.

In related news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total transaction of $298,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,635.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RLJ. HG Vora Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,818,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $33,938,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 232.1% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,706,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,070,000 after buying an additional 1,192,538 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,597,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,324,000. 93.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

