River Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

River Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 798 shares during the quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 108,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 31,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 418,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,377,000 after purchasing an additional 31,964 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 565,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,255,000 after buying an additional 190,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,433,000.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF stock opened at $69.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.72. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a one year low of $57.32 and a one year high of $69.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.10.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

