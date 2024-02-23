River Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 583 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

River Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 583 shares during the quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 107,178.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,921,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,156,076,000 after buying an additional 75,850,258 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7,874.8% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,287,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,778 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,648,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,406,000 after buying an additional 823,118 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 73.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,286,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,648,000 after buying an additional 544,298 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 143.2% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 653,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,691,000 after buying an additional 384,543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $116.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $116.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.31. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $102.66 and a twelve month high of $123.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $1.189 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

