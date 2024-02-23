River Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 277 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

River Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on BMY shares. William Blair downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. HSBC upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $68.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.17.

In related news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner acquired 3,071 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.86 per share, for a total transaction of $150,049.06. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,878,702.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner acquired 2,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.78 per share, with a total value of $99,560.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 82,672 shares in the company, valued at $4,115,412.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher S. Boerner bought 3,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.86 per share, for a total transaction of $150,049.06. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,384 shares in the company, valued at $3,878,702.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BMY opened at $51.32 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $47.58 and a 52-week high of $71.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.04. The firm has a market cap of $103.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $11.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 50.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.18%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the biopharmaceutical company to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

