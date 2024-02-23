River Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

River Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHX. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 99.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 19,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 5,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 2,598 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 81.4% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 180,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,713,000 after buying an additional 80,966 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 125.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 3,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 91.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after buying an additional 27,760 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $60.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.35 and its 200 day moving average is $53.95. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $44.95 and a 12 month high of $60.28. The company has a market capitalization of $38.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

