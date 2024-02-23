River Wealth Advisors LLC Has $749,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,960 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $749,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136,460.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,396,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,698,392,000 after buying an additional 205,245,648 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,207,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,574,000 after purchasing an additional 228,503 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,716,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,599,000 after purchasing an additional 71,684 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,386,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,361,000 after purchasing an additional 130,211 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,092,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,673,000 after purchasing an additional 155,742 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $216.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $218.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $211.10 and a 200-day moving average of $198.69.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

