River Wealth Advisors LLC Has $521,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

River Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 307.2% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000.

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $48.78 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.48 and a twelve month high of $48.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.63. The company has a market cap of $120.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

