River Wealth Advisors LLC Has $453,000 Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 271 shares during the quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 8.3% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the third quarter worth $299,000. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 15.2% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 7,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 14.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 96,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,897,000 after purchasing an additional 12,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in M&T Bank by 15.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,840,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $612,138,000 after acquiring an additional 650,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Stock Up 0.6 %

MTB stock opened at $137.98 on Friday. M&T Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $108.53 and a 1-year high of $158.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $136.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.80.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 11.59%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.57 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is presently 32.95%.

Insider Activity at M&T Bank

In other M&T Bank news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 29,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $3,770,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,088 shares in the company, valued at $921,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other M&T Bank news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 29,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $3,770,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Barnes sold 16,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total value of $2,182,859.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,604,157.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 79,322 shares of company stock valued at $10,460,112. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MTB shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on M&T Bank from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $139.00 to $154.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on M&T Bank from $156.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.71.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

