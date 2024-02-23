River Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

River Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MGC opened at $182.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.61. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $132.54 and a 1 year high of $182.64.

About Vanguard Mega Cap ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

