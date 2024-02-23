River Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

River Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 14.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,287 shares during the quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $891,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 6.8% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $688,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 31.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 4,879 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $424,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 2.7% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 15,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $138.37 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.33 and a 1-year high of $149.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.91 billion, a PE ratio of 46.59, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $138.24 and its 200-day moving average is $130.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 164.31%.

DLR has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.53.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

