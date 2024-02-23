River Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

River Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,840,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,473,000 after acquiring an additional 201,763 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,676,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,755,000 after acquiring an additional 119,137 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth $398,176,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 194.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 848,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,413,000 after acquiring an additional 560,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 826,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,282,000 after buying an additional 20,260 shares during the period.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

VHT opened at $269.14 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $222.27 and a 52 week high of $269.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $256.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.72. The firm has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

