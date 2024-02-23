River Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

River Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,807 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOL. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Toll Brothers in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Toll Brothers by 87.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 494 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Toll Brothers in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Toll Brothers in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Toll Brothers by 43.3% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 536 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.00.

Shares of Toll Brothers stock opened at $109.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.36 and a fifty-two week high of $111.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.95. The company has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.62.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.48. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is presently 6.49%.

In other Toll Brothers news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 12,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.21, for a total value of $1,317,691.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,593,033.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director John A. Mclean sold 3,863 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.57, for a total transaction of $400,090.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,045,124.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 12,892 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.21, for a total transaction of $1,317,691.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,593,033.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,273 shares of company stock worth $3,036,363. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

