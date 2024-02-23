Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 6,200 ($78.07) price objective on the stock.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 6,262.86 ($78.86).
Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance
Rio Tinto Group Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 203.77 ($2.57) per share. This represents a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Rio Tinto Group’s previous dividend of $137.67. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6,987.70%.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Jakob Stausholm sold 3,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,557 ($69.97), for a total value of £214,944.76 ($270,643.11). 14.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Rio Tinto Group
Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.
