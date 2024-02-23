Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation has increased its dividend payment by an average of 55.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years.

Shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation stock opened at $10.82 on Friday. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $8.61 and a twelve month high of $13.57. The stock has a market cap of $121.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.05.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation ( NASDAQ:RMBI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The firm had revenue of $10.51 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation during the third quarter worth $411,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 646,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,411,000 after purchasing an additional 35,205 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 314.9% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 44,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 33,951 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $277,000. 15.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Richmond Mutual Bancorporation

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc operates as a holding company for First Bank Richmond that provides various banking services. It accepts various deposits, including savings deposit accounts, money market accounts, NOW and demand accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also offers a range of lending products, such as multi-family and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction and development loans, residential real estate loans, and consumer loans.

