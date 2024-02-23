RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

RF Industries Trading Down 1.8 %

RF Industries stock opened at $3.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.88. RF Industries has a one year low of $2.51 and a one year high of $5.19. The stock has a market cap of $34.23 million, a PE ratio of -11.41 and a beta of 0.92.

Get RF Industries alerts:

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The electronics maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. RF Industries had a negative return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of $15.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.71 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that RF Industries will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About RF Industries

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of RF Industries by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 371,123 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 15,174 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in RF Industries by 70.3% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,017,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after acquiring an additional 420,000 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its position in RF Industries by 10.3% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in RF Industries by 9.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. 33.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.