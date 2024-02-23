RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
RF Industries Trading Down 1.8 %
RF Industries stock opened at $3.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.88. RF Industries has a one year low of $2.51 and a one year high of $5.19. The stock has a market cap of $34.23 million, a PE ratio of -11.41 and a beta of 0.92.
RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The electronics maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. RF Industries had a negative return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of $15.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.71 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that RF Industries will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About RF Industries
RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than RF Industries
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Keurig-Dr Pepper stock: Time to take another sip?
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- The Trade Desk: 3 reasons to buy before a new all-time high
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Roku stock and the mother of all entry opportunities
Receive News & Ratings for RF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.