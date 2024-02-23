Reviewing American Rebel (NASDAQ:AREBW) and ON (NYSE:ONON)

American Rebel (NASDAQ:AREBW – Get Free Report) and ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

18.6% of ON shares are held by institutional investors. 68.6% of ON shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get American Rebel alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for American Rebel and ON, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Rebel 0 0 0 0 N/A ON 1 3 14 0 2.72

Profitability

ON has a consensus price target of $35.83, suggesting a potential upside of 11.07%. Given ON’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ON is more favorable than American Rebel.

This table compares American Rebel and ON’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Rebel N/A N/A N/A ON 4.45% 7.34% 4.88%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares American Rebel and ON’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Rebel $15.27 million N/A N/A N/A N/A ON $1.28 billion 15.84 $60.46 million $0.28 115.21

ON has higher revenue and earnings than American Rebel.

Summary

ON beats American Rebel on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Rebel

(Get Free Report)

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. provides safes and personal security products. The company offers home, office, and personal safes, as well as vault doors; concealed carry backpacks; and a range of concealed carry jackets, vests, coats, and T-shirts for men and women. It also provides supplemental accessories, including space savings items for its safes, such as hangers, lights kits, moisture guard, and rifle rod kits. The company markets its products through retailers, local specialty sports, hunting, and firearms stores, as well as online. American Rebel Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Nashville, Kansas.

About ON

(Get Free Report)

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

Receive News & Ratings for American Rebel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Rebel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.