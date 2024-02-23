Renaissance Group LLC Sells 175 Shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Renaissance Group LLC lowered its stake in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,985 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Perficient were worth $809,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Perficient during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Perficient by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 800 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Perficient by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,018 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Perficient by 170.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,159 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Perficient during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Perficient from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.33.

Insider Activity at Perficient

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Hogan sold 8,801 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total value of $591,955.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 193,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,001,627.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Thomas J. Hogan sold 8,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total transaction of $591,955.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 193,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,001,627.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Lundeen sold 1,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.59, for a total transaction of $76,280.79. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,191,344.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,330 shares of company stock valued at $961,900 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Perficient Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PRFT opened at $69.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 4.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.09. Perficient, Inc. has a one year low of $51.23 and a one year high of $96.93.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. It offers strategy and transformation solution in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

