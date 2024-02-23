Regal Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in uniQure by 152.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in uniQure by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 10,341 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in uniQure by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 4,779 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in uniQure by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,839 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in uniQure by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,366,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,908,000 after purchasing an additional 72,931 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on QURE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of uniQure from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of uniQure in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of uniQure in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Mizuho cut shares of uniQure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, uniQure presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.17.

uniQure Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QURE opened at $6.28 on Friday. uniQure has a 12 month low of $5.19 and a 12 month high of $22.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.85. The company has a quick ratio of 9.88, a current ratio of 10.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

About uniQure

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-162, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of superoxide dismutase 1- amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; AMT-260 that is in preclinical trial to treat temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-191, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of fabry disease; AMT-161 that is in preclinical trial to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis caused by mutations; AMT-240, which is in preclinical trial to for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-210 that is in preclinical trial to treat Parkinson's disease.

