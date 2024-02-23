Regal Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $212,000 Investment in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 45.3% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 41.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 159.9% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BJ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (down previously from $73.00) on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.63.

BJ opened at $69.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.23. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.33 and a 1 year high of $78.88.

In other news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total value of $65,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,263.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

