Regal Investment Advisors LLC Has $264,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 52.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ACWI opened at $106.73 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52-week low of $84.94 and a 52-week high of $106.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $102.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.49. The stock has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.962 dividend. This is a boost from iShares MSCI ACWI ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

