Regal Investment Advisors LLC Has $247,000 Holdings in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) by 25.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,218 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jackson Financial were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Jackson Financial by 14.4% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 248,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,515,000 after acquiring an additional 31,305 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 6.3% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 458,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,520,000 after purchasing an additional 27,203 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 45,699.9% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 3,241,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,043,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234,184 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC grew its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 18.0% in the third quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 54,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 8,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Jackson Financial by 12.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 437,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,707,000 after buying an additional 47,365 shares in the last quarter. 79.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JXN stock opened at $52.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.75. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.70 and a 1-year high of $54.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.54.

Jackson Financial ( NYSE:JXN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.53 by ($1.00). The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 15.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JXN. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Jackson Financial from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Jackson Financial from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Jackson Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

