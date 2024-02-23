Regal Investment Advisors LLC Has $226,000 Stake in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) by 58.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,166 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 28.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 954 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX during the third quarter worth $13,975,000. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,237,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,853,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $684,423,000 after purchasing an additional 307,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in TD SYNNEX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,855,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at TD SYNNEX

In other TD SYNNEX news, insider Michael Urban sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.67, for a total value of $518,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,745,700.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 2,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total transaction of $228,375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,153,049 shares in the company, valued at $2,654,534,473.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Urban sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.67, for a total transaction of $518,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,745,700.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,279,905 shares of company stock worth $231,500,662. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TD SYNNEX Stock Performance

Shares of TD SYNNEX stock opened at $101.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.01 and a 200-day moving average of $100.05. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 1-year low of $86.30 and a 1-year high of $108.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.64.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 9th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $14.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.54 billion. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TD SYNNEX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th were given a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from TD SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is 23.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNX has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of TD SYNNEX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $112.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

