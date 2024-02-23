Regal Investment Advisors LLC Has $201,000 Stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VDC. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 4,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 47,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,248,000 after acquiring an additional 3,803 shares during the period. Finally, Petix & Botte Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

VDC stock opened at $197.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.24. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1 year low of $172.75 and a 1 year high of $201.65.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

