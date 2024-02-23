Regal Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Free Report) (TSE:SOY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of SunOpta by 67.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,085 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in SunOpta by 81.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of SunOpta by 932.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of SunOpta by 37,941.7% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of SunOpta by 89.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.48% of the company’s stock.
STKL stock opened at $5.69 on Friday. SunOpta Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.79 and a 1 year high of $8.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.73.
SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retailers, foodservice operators, branded food companies, and food manufacturers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages segments.
